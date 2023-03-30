Leclerc is likely to see the save opportunity for the Rangers should one arise Thursday against the Phillies, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc has been seen as the favorite to close for a while, but his velocity was down this spring and manager Bruce Bochy had hedged his bets previously. However, it does appear he is indeed at the top of the pecking order. Will Smith, Jonathan Hernandez and Ian Kennedy could be options to close if Leclerc stumbles.