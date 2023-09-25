Leclerc allowed one hit but otherwise pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save over the Mariners on Sunday.

Leclerc allowed a two-out double to Eugenio Suarez but otherwise made easy work of the Mariner hitters. He's found himself in high leverage roles over the last two weeks and has two saves and three holds in last six appearances. Before this recent stretch, Leclerc had just two saves and four holds in 48 appearances. It seems he's earned manager Bruce Bochy's trust, and rightfully so, as he now owns a 2.85 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 62:27 K:BB in 53.2 innings.