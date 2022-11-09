The Rangers exercised Leclerc's $6 million team option for 2023 on Wednesday.
Leclerc missed most of the first two and a half months of the 2022 campaign while he recovered from last year's Tommy John surgery, but he re-emerged as a serviceable late-inning arm for Texas once he returned from the injured list. Over his 47.2 innings with Texas, Leclerc tallied a 2.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:21 K:BB. He finished the season as the Rangers' preferred end-game option and raked in seven saves in the process, and while he tentatively sits atop the bullpen depth chart at this early stage of the offseason, expect Texas to add some competition at the back end of the bullpen rather than handing Leclerc the closing gig outright.