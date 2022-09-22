Leclerc allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Leclerc, who hadn't pitched last Friday, was probably going to pitch regardless of the situation. As it was, the Rangers were leading 4-2 in the eighth inning, and he was warming up for what could have been a save. However, the Rangers plated three runs in the bottom of the frame, making it a non-save opportunity for the closer. The rust did not have an effect on Leclerc, who found the zone on 11 of his 14 pitches.