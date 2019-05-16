Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Getting look as opener
Manager Chris Woodward said Leclerc would be used as an opener for the Rangers in Friday's game against the Cardinals, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.
With only Mike Minor and Lance Lynn having resembled passable starting options for the Rangers this season, Woodward has become open to experimenting with openers in front of the team's other rotation members. Leclerc, the team's former closer, will be the latest reliever to get a look at the beginning of a game in what will go down as his first official "start" at any level of affiliated ball since 2016. Over his 17 appearances this season, Leclerc has topped out at two innings and 36 pitches, which likely represents the upper bound of his workload Friday.
