Leclerc recorded the final out of Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels to pick up his fourth save of the season.

Kyle Bird made a mess of things in the late innings, giving up two runs in the eighth and then loading the bases with two outs in the ninth on two walks and a HBP to create the save situation for Leclerc. The Rangers' closer hasn't had a great start to the season, posting a 5.68 ERA through eight appearances, but he's only been charged with one blown save in five chances and his 6:2 K:BB in 6.1 innings is solid.