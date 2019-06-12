Leclerc allowed a run on two hits while striking out two over an inning in Tuesday's 9-5 win over Boston.

Leclerc entered the game in the seventh inning with the Rangers ahead by six runs, a low-leverage spot unlike his recent usage pattern. He's now permitted runs in three straight appearances while putting five men on base (four hits, one HBP). The silver lining is that he's throwing strikes (67 percent) and hasn't walked a batter, but if he'll ever reclaim the closer role is undetermined.