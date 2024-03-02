Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over a third of an inning in Thursday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Leclerc, who made his Cactus League debut, was tagged with a blown save, if that means anything in the context of a spring game. Coming off a strong postseason, he is considered one of the options to close games this season. Manager Bruce Bochy has not yet identified any one reliever as a closer, nor has the manager established a pecking order, as multiple arms are being considered for end-game work.