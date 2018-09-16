Leclerc didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to record the save Saturday against the Padres.

Leclerc made short work of the Padres, needing just 13 pitches to lock up the win for the Rangers and record his 11th save. He's converted all 11 of his opportunities since taking over the role in early August, making him one of the more productive closers as the season comes to an end.