Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Grabs 14th save
Leclerc recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout to earn the save Thursday against the Red Sox.
Leclerc came into the game with two outs in the ninth inning and struck out the only batter he faced to earn his 14th save of the season. While not particularly dominant, Leclerc hasn't blown a save since Aug. 20 and has allowed four earned runs in his last 11.1 innings. His ratios remain inflated for the season -- he has a 4.09 ERA and 1.32 WHIP -- but has punched out 96 batters across 66 frames.
