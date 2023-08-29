Leclerc picked up the save in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mets. He walked one while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

With Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman each having pitched Sunday, Leclerc was called upon to pitch the ninth with a one-run lead. The 29-year-old right-hander worked around a two-out walk to earn his second save of the year, his first since April 5. Leclerc has been a steady presence in the Rangers' bullpen of late, delivering eight consecutive scoreless appearances (8.2 innings) while earning more high-leverage opportunities. His ERA is down to 2.51 with a 1.12 WHIP and 47:21 K:BB across 43 innings this season.