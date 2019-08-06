Leclerc gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his seventh save of the season in a 1-0 win over Cleveland.

He only threw six of his 14 pitches for strikes, but after allowing a leadoff double to Jose Ramirez, the rest of the contact Leclerc gave up found its way into defenders' gloves. While the right-hander was able to get the job done Monday, Leclerc will need to be more dominant if he's going to keep the closer job after Shawn Kelley (biceps) gets healthy.