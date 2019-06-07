Leclerc was given the night off Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers beat the Orioles, 4-3, and Shawn Kelley nailed down his seventh save while Leclerc looked on from the bullpen. It's unclear if Leclerc would have been given the save chance had he not thrown 26 pitches over two shutout innings the previous night. There was closer speculation brewing after Wednesday's game in which Kelley had blown his second save in five outings, but it appears Rangers manager Chris Woodward will continue to rely on Kelley to close out games.