Leclerc is healthy after tearing a muscle behind his shoulder last season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That's good news for the Rangers, but they can't be sure if the right-hander can recapture the form of his breakthrough 2018 season. There's nothing meaningful to be gleaned from 2020, when Leclerc was limited to two appearances, but opposing hitters made better contact against him in 2019. It will be hard to gauge Leclerc's progress during spring training, when hitters are typically behind pitchers, but the team is looking at the right-hander to be its closer in 2021.