Leclerc has pitched his way back into the closer role and will keep the job even after Shawn Kelley returns from his biceps injury, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Leclerc entered the year as the Rangers' closer but lost the job early on after some poor performances. He didn't record a single save between April 17 and Aug. 2. He now has two in the month of August, however, and owns a respectable 3.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his last 12 appearances. He'll have to pitch well to hold off Kelley and others down the stretch, however.