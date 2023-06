The Rangers placed Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right ankle, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc has been solid out of the bullpen this season for Texas with a 3.42 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 23.2 innings. He'll now be shelved for at least 15 days while Yerry Rodriguez comes up from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Leclerc in the bullpen.