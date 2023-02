Leclerc allowed one hit and walked one over a scoreless fourth inning in Monday's spring game against the Reds.

Leclerc's appearance in the fourth inning, following starter Martin Perez's three-inning stint, indicates he's the team's closer, or at least part of the mix to save games. At this stage of the Cactus League, closers appear earlier in games when an opponent's best hitters are still in the lineup. Brock Burke, another candidate for saves, worked a scoreless seventh inning.