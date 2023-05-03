Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Wednesday that Will Smith rather than Leclerc will see the majority of the team's save opportunities moving forward, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy's pronouncement comes after Leclerc was bypassed for the save opportunity in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks in favor of Smith, who recorded the game's final four outs en route to notching his fourth save in as many chances. Leclerc and Smith had opened the season in something of a closing committee, and despite posting a strong 0.93 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through his first 10 appearances of the season, Leclerc's 18.4 percent walk rate didn't bode well for his chances of avoided a blowup somewhere down the line. Until Leclerc shows he can throw strikes with more consistency, Smith looks like he'll maintain a firm grip on the closer's gig.