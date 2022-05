Leclerc (elbow) allowed two hits and struck one over 1.1 scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

Leclerc is taking his first steps back to the majors after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2021. He's made two rehab appearances, giving up a run on four hits while striking out three over 2.1 innings. The earliest he's eligible to return is June 6, per Sara Wexler of MLB.com.