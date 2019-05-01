Manager Chris Woodward acknowledged that it's time to consider alternatives to Leclerc as closer, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Woodward has been supportive of Leclerc through his early-season stumbles, but his thinking changed following Tuesday's blown save. "We are going to discuss it," Woodward said. "I don't want to say that just yet. Obviously with a young guy, you don't want to kill the kid's confidence. I would love to keep giving him the ball, but I have to be mindful of where his mental state is. He wants the ball, but he doesn't want to feel he's letting his teammates down. It's a tough situation for him." One of the alternatives is Shawn Kelley, who has a 1.50 ERA this season and 16 career saves. Chris Martin, who served as a closer for a year in Japan, is another.