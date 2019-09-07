Leclerc allowed one hit with one walk but also picked up a strikeout and yielded zero runs during a save in a 7-6 victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The 25-year-old has still been a bit inconsistent since returning as the closer in August, but this was his sixth save in his last seven opportunities. He's also rebounded with three straight scoreless outings since taking a loss against the Mariners on Aug. 29. Leclerc is 2-4 with 11 saves, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 60.2 innings this season.