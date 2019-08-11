Leclerc struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Leclerc has converted all three of his save chances this month and has been named the team's primary closer once again after an ugly start to the year. His 4.35 ERA is still unattractive to fantasy owners but it seems like he's settling back into the role nicely with three straight scoreless outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories