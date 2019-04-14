Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Nails down third save
Leclerc gave up one hit while striking out three to record his third save of the season in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.
It didn't look like Leclerc would get a save opportunity, down five runs in the fifth inning, but the Texas bats came to life against the Oakland bullpen. It wasn't clear if the 25-year-old would get the save opportunity after two consecutive rough outings, but he looked dominant, allowing one hit and striking out three in one inning of work. Leclerc has three saves on the season with a 6.00 ERA and looks like the closer of choice for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...