Leclerc gave up one hit while striking out three to record his third save of the season in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

It didn't look like Leclerc would get a save opportunity, down five runs in the fifth inning, but the Texas bats came to life against the Oakland bullpen. It wasn't clear if the 25-year-old would get the save opportunity after two consecutive rough outings, but he looked dominant, allowing one hit and striking out three in one inning of work. Leclerc has three saves on the season with a 6.00 ERA and looks like the closer of choice for the time being.