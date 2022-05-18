Leclerc (elbow) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list by late June, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc is currently wrapping up his rehab from March 2021 Tommy John surgery at the Rangers' spring training complex in Arizona. He's been pitching in extended spring training games for nearly a week and tossed a scoreless inning in his most recent appearance Tuesday. Though he previously served as a closer for Texas during portions of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Leclerc will likely have to settle for a setup role out of the bullpen whenever he's cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.