Leclerc (visa issues) has not yet been named Texas' closer, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward held off on naming a closer. "I'll let you know," Woodward said about Leclerc's 2021 role. "He's [closed] before. I think we have a few guys that we could potentially put down there. I don't think I'm going to name a closer right now." The manager also made comments about using multiple pitchers to close games, including Jonathan Hernandez who had a breakout season in the bullpen.