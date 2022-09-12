Leclerc struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season during a 3-2 win over the Marlins in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

The right-hander fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes as he converted his third save chance in his last four appearances. Leclerc seems to be the Rangers' preferred closing option right now, as Jonathan Hernandez entered the game in the seventh inning, and he's earned the role with a 1.93 ERA and 33:11 K:BB through 28 innings since the All-Star break.