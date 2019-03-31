Leclerc allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

The hit wasn't exactly barreled -- Kyle Schwarber bunted against the shift with two outs to get the tying run to the plate -- and Leclerc was in control, firing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes. Coming off a dazzling 2018 and with a new four-year contract extension in his pocket, the 25-year-old seems very secure in his closer role, despite the rebuilding status of the Rangers' roster around him.