Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Notches first save
Leclerc allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.
The hit wasn't exactly barreled -- Kyle Schwarber bunted against the shift with two outs to get the tying run to the plate -- and Leclerc was in control, firing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes. Coming off a dazzling 2018 and with a new four-year contract extension in his pocket, the 25-year-old seems very secure in his closer role, despite the rebuilding status of the Rangers' roster around him.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Serves up homer•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Endures wild Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Under club control through 2024•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Earns extension from Texas•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Officially named closer•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Has light winter-ball workload•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...