Leclerc struck out the side in a clean ninth inning to earn the save Friday against the Angels.

Leclerc came into the ninth with a two-run lead and got all three batters to strike out swinging. Leclerc is now 4-for-4 in save chances since the Rangers dealt Keone Kela at the trade deadline, and he's solidifying his role as the primary closer with continued success. The young righty has surrendered only one hit and one walk while striking out 11 in his last six appearances. Leclerc has a stellar 1.97 ERA and 0.92 WHIP while holding opponents to a .144 batting average on the year.