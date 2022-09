Leclerc picked up the save in a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Astros. He allowed one walk and did not allow a hit.

Leclerc allowed a walk to Jose Altuve but otherwise had little trouble to set down the Astros and notch his third save of the season. The Rangers appear to have a true closer-by-committee situation as Leclerc is now the fifth reliever to record at least three saves on the season. Leclerc owns a 3.03 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 38.2 innings this season.