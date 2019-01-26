Leclerc was told by manager Chris Woodward on Friday that he will be the Rangers' closer, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Earlier in the offseason, there was a suggestion that Leclerc could have a flexible, multi-inning role. Plans have apparently changed, and it appears that he'll be used as a traditional closer. His team context doesn't provide for as many save opportunities as other closers, but he should be a reliable option when called upon. He posted a stellar 1.56 ERA with a 38.1 percent strikeout rate in 57.2 innings last season.