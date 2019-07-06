Leclerc will serve as the opener for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Joe Palumbo will pitch the bulk of the innings behind Leclerc. Leclerc's 35.8 percent strikeout rate remains excellent, but his 4.74 ERA is a major step back from the 1.56 mark he posted last season, and he hasn't recorded a save since mid-April.

