Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Optioned to minors
Leclerc was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Leclerc was likely to be unavailable Thursday after pitching a pair of scoreless innings during Wednesday's loss to the A's, so the Rangers opted to shuttle him back to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Martin Perez, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. Leclerc should be back with the big club when a fresh bullpen arm is needed.
