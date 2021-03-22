Leclerc is dealing with elbow soreness and is expected to miss an extended period, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leclerc was considered the likely (albeit not locked-in) closer in Texas after top competitor Jonathan Hernandez was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in early March, but he's now dealing with elbow troubles himself. It's not clear exactly when the Rangers expect him to return, but he's out of the mix for at least the early part of the season. With Brett Martin (back) and Joely Rodriguez (ankle) also set to open the year on the injured list, the battle for saves in Texas is now wide open, with non-roster invitees Ian Kennedy and Matt Bush potentially leading the pack due to their experience working in the role.