Leclerc (0-1) allowed three walks and an unearned run over a third of an inning, picking up the loss in Monday's game against the Reds.

The base on balls -- an old Leclerc bugaboo -- reared itself once again. With the Rangers up, 6-4, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Leclerc entered a bases-loaded, two-out situation and promptly walked the first two batters faced (11 pitches, three strikes). He was eventually pulled after walking the first batter faced in the bottom of the ninth on four pitches. That run come home to score, in part due to a wild pitch by Will Smith, which made it unearned. The blown save was Leclerc's second of the season and second in as many outings.