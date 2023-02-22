Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the team's closer situation is "somewhat fluid" then mentioned Leclerc's name first, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "He's got great stuff and he's got a good way about him, when it comes to makeup," Bochy said. "He's got the weapons to finish a game, I know that."

Leclerc has the most end-of-game experience among potential closers, which could also include Joe Barlow, Brock Burke and Jonathan Hernandez. Leclerc was effective over the final stages of 2022, converting seven of nine opportunities with a 1.38 ERA over 26 innings while holding hitters to a .482 OPS. He fanned 36 percent of the batters he faced from Aug. 1 forward. Consistent command remains the one big hurdle. Leclerc posted a 4.0 BB/9 last season, including 3.8 during that final effective stretch.