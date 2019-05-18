Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Perfect as opener
Leclerc struck out two and did not allow a hit in one inning as the opener in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.
Leclerc began with two balls but settled in after that. Matt Carpenter grounded out to second before Leclerc fanned Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong. He's made five appearances since being removed as the closer and allowed one run on one hit and three walks with 10 strikeouts over six innings. There's still no word on when/if he'll return to the closer's role, but manager Chris Woodward is pleased with his work. "I thought today was a good challenge for him, coming out and starting the game," Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "Something he has never done before. Facing the top of the lineup, best hitters. He came out, threw ball one, ball two, two pretty close pitches, and then he pretty much blew the rest of them away. The last couple of times out, he has been really good. Good to see."
