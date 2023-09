Leclerc picked up the save Tuesday against the Red Sox. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Leclerc was handed the ball for the ninth inning Tuesday, following up Aroldis Chapman's 1.2 shutout innings, and delivered his third save of the season. He bounced back from a blown save in his last appearance and appears to still be in contention with Chapman and Will Smith for ninth-inning duties. In 52 appearances this season, Leclerc owns a 2.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB.