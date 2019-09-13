Leclerc picked up the save against the Rays on Thursday, working around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 6-4 victory for the Rangers. He didn't record a strikeout.

The right-hander gave up a run in his last appearance, but he managed a scoreless effort this time out and nabbed his 13th save of the season in 17 opportunities. His 4.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 63.2 innings remain unspectacular, but Leclerc has now converted five straight save opportunities and figures to continue to serve as the Rangers' primary ninth-inning option.