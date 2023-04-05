Leclerc picked up the save after striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Leclerc got the call in the ninth after Will Smith, who picked up the Rangers' first save opportunity Sunday against Philadelphia, worked 1.1 innings following Jacob deGrom's start. It appears Leclerc and Smith are going to split closing opportunities to open the season, which limits both players overall fantasy value. Leclerc now has two strikeouts across two scoreless innings to start the year.