Leclerc picked up the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out none and walking one over one inning.

Despite allowing a hit and a walk with no strikeouts, Leclerc was able to pick up the save Friday, his sixth of the season. It took him 25 pitches, and comes off the heels of a loss and blown save in his last appearance. He has two losses in his last five appearances, but also has four saves in his last six chances. Leclerc seems to be the favorite to earn saves in Texas and seems to have a long leash as well.