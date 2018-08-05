Leclerc got the save Saturday night against the Orioles, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one. It was his first save of the season.

This was also the first save for the Rangers following their trade of Keone Kela. Rangers manager Jeff Bannister stated that Leclerc is one of three relievers that could get saves without naming him as the closer, along with Chris Martin and Cory Gearrin, but Leclerc is clearly having the best season among the three pitchers. Gearrin pitched the eighth inning to get the hold.