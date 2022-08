Leclerc struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Rangers closer Jonathan Hernandez was seemingly unavailable after throwing two straight days and three of the last four, opening the door for Leclerc to pick up his first save since 2020. He's pitched well since returning from the break, posting a 1.88 ERA over 10 games (14.1 IP), which earned him a promotion to high-leverage work and put him in line for a spot save opportunity.