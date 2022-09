Leclerc allowed a hit but struck out the side to earn the save Thursday against the Angels.

Leclerc allowed a one-out double but still recorded his seventh save of the season with relative ease. Since recording his first save of the campaign Aug. 7, Leclerc has maintained a 1.93 ERA with a 28:7 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He should remain a relatively consistent source of saves to close the campaign.