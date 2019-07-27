Leclerc pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Friday's game was the first save opportunity for the Rangers since closer Shawn Kelley (biceps) landed on the injured list. Manager Chris Woodward had Leclerc pitch the eighth while Chris Martin notched the save in the ninth. For now, it looks like Martin is first in line for saves while Kelley's on the shelf, but that could change pending the organization's moves at the trade deadline. In fact, giving Martin the save chance may have been part of a strategy to enhance his trade value.

