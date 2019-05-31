Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Pitches for second straight day
Leclerc struck out two batters over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Kansas City.
Leclerc, who earlier in the week battled shoulder and calf injuries, has pitched two consecutive days, suggesting there's no lingering discomfort. He has been reliable since being moved out of the closer's role, posting a 2.13 ERA with a 24:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings.
