Leclerc retired the side in the ninth inning on 19 pitches in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners, collecting a strikeout and inducing a flyout and a popout.

While his appearance came in a non-save situation, Leclerc's deployment in the ninth inning of a fairly close game perhaps indicates that he's still in the mix for closing duties. However, with Alex Claudio collecting three saves to Leclerc's one since Matt Bush was removed from the closer's role in late June, Leclerc is probably Option 1B at the back end of the bullpen.