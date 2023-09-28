Leclerc allowed one walk and struck out two over one inning in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

It was 2-0 game entering the eighth inning, when manager Bruce Bochy sent Aroldis Chapman into the game with the thought of Leclerc closing out the ninth. After the Rangers scored three runs in the top of the ninth, Leclerc's save opportunity went away. Nevertheless, Leclerc is back in the mix for saves after recording two in the last week and was in position for a third Wednesday. Over the last seven outings, Leclerc has three holds and two saves while striking out 11 over 7.1 innings.