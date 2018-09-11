Leclerc walked one and struck out two to register his 10th save of the season in Monday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Leclerc has been phenomenal, throwing 16 consecutive scoreless innings since July 28 while allowing just three hits during that span. The major bugaboo during Leclerc's first two seasons in the majors was an unseemly 7.9 BB/9, but he's lowered that to 3.9 this season and is even better since become the Rangers' closer (2.7).