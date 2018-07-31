Leclerc appears to be in line for save opportunities, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers sent Keone Kela, who had served as the team's closer all season, to the Pirates during Monday's game. General manager Jon Daniels wasn't ready to announce the name of the Rangers' new closer, but he heaped praise on Leclerc. "He is certainly one of our winning pieces in the bullpen," Daniels said. "I don't think we are here to name a closer tonight, but he's got that ability." Leclerc has a 2.27 ERA with 56 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.