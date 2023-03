Leclerc (neck) will no longer play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Leclerc is dealing with some left neck tightness and he and the Rangers have decided it's best he skip the WBC. It is not clear when Leclerc might be cleared to return to Cactus League play. He is the favorite to open the season as the Rangers' primary closer.